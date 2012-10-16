Saddest Stat Ever Shows You How Bad The Kansas City Chiefs Have Been

Photo: AP

The Kansas City Chiefs have not held a lead in regulation this year.They’re 1-5, but they’ve probably played worse than their dismal record indicates.



A commenter on Reddit pointed out this crazy stat, and when we went through the game logs we found something doubly depressing — in regulation, the Chiefs have only been tied three times this year (excluding 0-0).

They’ve been losing at all times except for these three instances:

10-10 in the second quarter against Atlanta in Week One.

24-24 in the fourth quarter in that 27-24 OT win against the Saints in Week Three.

3-3 in the second quarter against the Ravens in Week Five.

Oof.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.