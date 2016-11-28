Kansas City Chiefs win wild 'Sunday Night Football' game when field goal in overtime hits upright and somehow goes through

The Kansas City Chiefs won a wild “Sunday Night Football” game against the Denver Broncos when they made a field goal as time expired in overtime, a kick that clanged hard off the upright and still somehow managed do go through.

The Chiefs only made it to overtime by scoring a controversial touchdown at the end of regulation when Tyreke Hill caught a pass and was initially ruled short of the end zone. It looked like time was going to run out without the Chiefs getting off another play. However, officials stopped the clock, reviewed the play, and ruled that despite his knee being down before the ball crossed the goal line, Hill did not actually possess the ball until he was in the end zone.

The Chiefs then converted the two-point conversion to force overtime.

After both teams traded field goals on their opening drives of overtime, the Broncos faced a fourth down with under four minutes to go. Broncos coach Gary Kubiak elected to attempt a 62-yard field goal that missed to the left. The downside is that it gave the Chiefs the ball at the Broncos 48-yard line, needing only a field goal to win.

The Chiefs then moved the ball down to the Broncos 16-yard line with just five seconds to go. That’s when Cairo Santos’ game-winning field goal attempt hit the upright so hard it was audible on the broadcast. And yet, the ball still somehow managed to just sneak behind the other upright after the ricochet.





