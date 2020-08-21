The Kansas City Chiefs banned fans from appropriating Native American culture by wearing headdresses and face paint at games

Getty/Joe Robbins The Chiefs have banned fans from wearing Native American headdresses.

The Kansas City Chiefs banned fans from wearing Native American headdresses, face paint, and clothing at its Arrowhead Stadium.

The franchise said in a statement on Thursday that the rules were “effective immediately” and that it is also reviewing the use of the popular fan celebration, the Arrowhead Chop.

“It is important that we continue the dialogue on these significant topics, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future,” said the statement.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Kansas City Chiefs banned fans from appropriating Native American culture by wearing headdresses, face paint, and imitation Native American clothing at Arrowhead Stadium.

The NFL franchise unveiled the new rules in a statement on Thursday as a result of conversations with national organisations and leaders from within the Native American community.

“While we have discouraged fans from wearing headdresses for several years, effective immediately, fans will be prohibited from wearing headdresses into the stadium,” said the statement.

“Face painting is still allowed for all fans, but any face paint that is styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions will be prohibited.”

The Chiefs also said they are currently reviewing the use of the popular fan celebration, the Arrowhead Chop, as well as the stadium’s Drum Deck, which is used, among other things, to sound players on and off the pitch.

“We are exploring all options for a modified engagement moment from the Drum Deck that maintains a unifying effect between our fans and our players but better represents the spiritual significance of the drum in American Indian cultures.”

The team did not address its name and logo – which is the initials “KC” inside an arrowhead, nor the name of the Arrowhead Stadium, but did say it was “exploring the creation of a more formalized education program with input from both our local and national partners.”

“We are grateful for the meaningful conversations we have had with all of these American Indian leaders. It is important that we continue the dialogue on these significant topics, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future.”

The Chiefs announcement comes hot on the heels of the NFL’s Washington Football Team choosing to ditch its “Redskins” nickname and change its logo.

Read more:

Patrick Mahomes is a ‘Teflon football Jesus’ and the ‘perfect superstar’ because basically everybody loves him and he never misses a throw, an NFL broadcaster said

Peyton and Eli Manning’s nephew has been rated the best quarterback in the 2023 high-school class

The Seahawks cut a rookie for trying to sneak a woman disguised as a player into the team hotel

Dak Prescott wrote a letter to the governor of Oklahoma calling for the release of a Black man on death row, joining multiple high-profile athletes in his fight for justice

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.