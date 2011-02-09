Kansas University Employs Senior Citizen Spies To Make Sure Student Athletes Go To Class

Playing basketball at Kansas has never been easy: There’s the pressure to uphold one of the greatest college-basketball traditions in the country, the fear of letting down 16,000 fans trying desperately to make their arms look like “waving wheat,” and, of course, the unsettling possibility that a tornado could tear through campus.



But lately it’s gotten even tougher. Between their scheduled games each week, the No. 2-ranked Jayhawks must contend with some of the least forgiving, most experienced and hardest-to-outsmart opponents in college sports: a brigade of senior citizens hell-bent on making sure they go to class—and stay there.

“They’re sneaky sometimes—they’ll get you,” said freshman guard Royce Woolridge on a recent chilly Monday, strolling out of a classroom that a slim, grey-haired 63-year-old man had slinked by several times in an effort to determine whether Mr. Woolridge was sitting in the very back row, and if so, whether he was awake.

Read the full story at The Wall Street Journal >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.