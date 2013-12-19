Steve Wozniak Just Backed This Awesome Computer Kit On Kickstarter

Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak has backed a Kickstarter project called Kano, a DIY computer kit powered by the famous $US35 Raspberry Pi computer.

The creators say that their aim is to make computers as fun and accessible as Lego, and with such a user-friendly approach, it looks like they’re well on their way.

Kano can be yours for $US119. Check out the video below for more.

