Officials In Nigeria's Second Biggest City Have Begun Arresting And Deporting Chinese Workers

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

KANO, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria immigration officials say they’ve arrested 45 Chinese nationals working in the a popular northern market and plan to deport them.Kano state immigration controller Emmanuel Brasca Udo Ifeadi said Tuesday that the Chinese workers were arrested at a textile market in the city. Ifeadi described the workers as “economic scavengers” who were undercutting Nigerian sellers in the market.



Nigeria’s own textile factories collapsed in the 1980s over cheap imports, many coming from China. Many Chinese now live in Nigeria, working in a variety of fields as the country partners with government on large-scale projects like rehabilitating the nation’s railroad system and roadways.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.