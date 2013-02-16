Delightful GIFs Of A Kangaroo Delay During A Golf Tournament In Australia

A mob of kangaroos came through Royal Canberra Golf Club in Australia yesterday and caused a brief delay during the first round of the LPGA Australian Open.



We’re sure it was an annoyance for the players. But you can’t deny that this was one of the more delightful delays in sports history.

To the GIFs.

Ducking under the ropes:

Hopping down the fairway:

Running off into the trees:

And here’s one screenshot:

