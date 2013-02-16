Delightful GIFs Of A Kangaroo Delay During A Golf Tournament In Australia

Tony Manfred

A mob of kangaroos came through Royal Canberra Golf Club in Australia yesterday and caused a brief delay during the first round of the LPGA Australian Open.

We’re sure it was an annoyance for the players. But you can’t deny that this was one of the more delightful delays in sports history.

To the GIFs.

Ducking under the ropes:

kangaroo under line

Photo: Sportscenter

Hopping down the fairway:

kanagaroo hoppin

Photo: Sportscenter

Running off into the trees:

kangaroo delay ob

Photo: Sportscenter

And here’s one screenshot:

kangaroo delay australian open

Photo: ESPN

