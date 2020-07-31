A Chinese Tesla competitor skyrockets nearly 350% in just 2 days after announcing it will launch vehicles in the US next month

Visual China Group/ Getty Images/

Kandi Technologies announced Wednesday that it will launch two electric vehicles in the US in August, and that the cars will be available for delivery by the end of the year.

Shares of the company have skyrocketed nearly 350% in the last two days.

The Chinese company is a competitor of electric vehicle-makers Tesla and Nio.

Shares of Kandi Technologies have surged as much as 350% from Tuesday’s close, fuelled by the electric-vehicle maker’s announcement that it will launch two of its cars in the US next month.

Kandi Technologies is a Chinese electric-vehicle maker that competes with the likes of Tesla and Nio. On Tuesday, Kandi America, its US subsidiary, announced that customers will be able to put down $US100 fully refundable deposits for two of its vehicles, the K27 and K23, starting August 18.

In addition, the vehicles will be ready for delivery beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020, the company said.

“Electric vehicles have been valued for years for their efficiency, sustainability and innovation. However, owning the ‘it’ car often eluded consumers who desired a great EV alongside all the other comforts of modern living. Kandi changes that and revolutionizes the EV-buying experience for many,” said Johnny Tai, CEO of Kandi America, in a statement.



Kandi’s vehicles cost much less than the models offered by competitor Tesla. The compact K27 model starts at $US12,999 after federal tax credits, the company said. The larger K23 model, which is the size of a small SUV, starts at $US22,499 after federal tax credits.

Comparatively, Tesla’s Model 3, its lowest-priced vehicle, starts at $US31,690, including potential savings through tax credits,according to the company’s website.

Shares of Kandi have surged more than 260% year-to-date.

Markets Insider

