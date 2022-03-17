Kandi Burruss says she doesn’t agree with Nene Leakes’ allegations that Bravo and Andy Cohen are ‘racist’: ‘I didn’t agree with that at all’

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA — ‘Reunion’ — Pictured: (l-r) NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss nnette Brown/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kandi Burruss says she “doesn’t agree’ with Nene Leakes’ allegations against Bravo and Andy Cohen.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Clay Cane Show” she shared that she doesn’t agree that they’re “racist.”

“You can’t brag about being paid the most out of anybody and then say that they’re not treating you right,” she said.

Kandi Burruss says she doesn’t agree with NeNe Leakes‘ allegations that Bravo and Andy Cohen are racist.

While promoting her new show “Kandi and The Gang” on SiriusXM’s “The Clay Cane Show” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star spoke about her former castmate’s allegations.

When host Clay Cane asked about her thoughts on Leakes’ comments, Burruss said: “Realistically, I don’t agree.”

“Everybody can have their own opinion. I did not agree,” she said. Buruss explained how Leakes would “tell everybody she was the highest-paid on our show.”

Ahead of season 13 of “RHOA” in 2020, Leakes who appeared on the show since 2008, announced in a YouTube video that she would not be returning for another season, calling it a “hard and difficult decision” and implying that there were issues with contract negotiations.

Since her announcement, Leakes has been vocal about her feelings. A month after her announcement, she replied to a Twitter user who wrote: “@NeNeLeakes that’s Maliki [sic] it sound like they forced you out! Is that the story you want out there. ‘They didn’t want u to work in any capacity?'”

“They definitely did,” Leakes responded.

When Wendy Williams appeared on Andy Cohen’s show “Watch What Happens Live,” the two discussed Leakes departure. “NeNe is my friend, and I know her as Linnethia, I don’t know her as this person on reality TV, just what I watch,” Williams said to host Cohen. “I believe that this is not a truth.”

She continued: “NeNe has quit the show several times and you’ll have her back. NeNe likes attention, dramatic attention. I don’t know what NeNe’s going to be doing for money. I’m not trying to count coins, but the ‘Housewives’ is that one thing that all the girls use to promote their other stuff.”

Shortly after, Leakes took to Twitter to share her thoughts. In several tweets, she called Williams and Cohen out for “using her for ratings.”

“She on cocaine so they should stop using her to talk,” Leakes wrote on Twitter. She referred to Williams as an “ole cocaine head” and seemingly referred to Cohen as a “racist” in another tweet.

Leakes also shared that she would be financially stable, contrary to what Williams thought.

“I will ALWAYS eat and eat good!” she wrote on Twitter. “Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget”

While referring to the network and how she was treated compared to her White counterparts, Leakes called it “systematic racism.”

“My white counter parts were elevated and given full season episodes EVERY season,” she wrote on Twitter. “Each season I was given less & less. Don’t ask me, @ Andy and @ Bravo and ask them why.”

Bravo did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

In 2020, during an interview with Extra, Leakes doubled down on why she left to host Billy Bush. “I left because I was being pushed out,” she said.

Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora will be back for the new season, as well as former castmate Shereé Whitfield, who was part of the cast in Season 10. A longtime friend featured on the show, Marlo Hampton, will be officially joining the cast. “RHOA” will also welcome track star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross to the cast in Season 14.

Burruss’ “Kandi and the Gang” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.