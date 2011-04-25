546 Prisoners Escape After Huge Taliban Jailbreak In Afghanistan

A guard at the Kandahar jail

Photo: ap

Last night the Taliban brazenly tunneled into a major prison in Kandahar and broke out 546 prisoners, including 106 Taliban fighters, according to Al Arabiya.The 1,050-meter tunnel went from a nearby house into the political wing of the prison.



The Taliban told Al Arabiya it had buses waiting at the end of the tunnel to transport prisoners to Taliban safehouses.

This is the second biggest jailbreak in Afghanistan, after militants blew up the front gates to free around 1,000 prisoners in 2008.

