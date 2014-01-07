Kana Software Has Been Snapped Up For $US514 Million

New York call center company Verint Systems is buying Kana Software for about $US514 million in cash, the companies announced on Monday.

This is interesting because news also leaked on Monday that Microsoft will buy Kana’s competitor Parature for about $US100 million.

Both Kana and Parature offer software for customer service. Their wares do things like host a self-help database where customers can search online for answers to their questions. They also help customer service agents chat with customers online or on the phone.

Kana Software Kana Software CEO Mark Duffell

Verint offers big data analytics tech for call centres and enterprises. Its tech helps them understand how effective their customer service efforts are, and where they need to improve. By adding in the customer service tech from Kana, Verint hopes to take customers service to a new level to “move from data to information to insight to action,” says Ray Wang, founder of software consultant Constellation Research, on his popular Software Insider blog.

Kana and Parature compete with Moxie Software and RightNow. RightNow was bought by Oracle in 2011 for $US1.5 billion. We can’t help but wonder if Moxie will be acquired soon, too.

