Kan Denies Reports That He Mistakenly Halted Cooling Measures At Fukushima, Leading To Meltdown

Last week it was reported that a worker may have mistakenly shut down cooling systems at Fukushima nuclear plant, leading to nuclear meltdown.



Now there are reports from Japanese media that it was Prime Minister Naoto Kan who halted seawater injections, according to Japan Times. Kan allegedly ordered workers to halt cooling measures after he was warned by Haruki Madarame, chairman of the Nuclear Safety Commission, that there was a danger of restarting a chain reaction in an event known as a “recriticality.”

Kan has denied this report: “We were not informed of the injection of the seawater nor the suspension. Despite some media reports, we did not . . . stop the injection at all.”

Meanwhile TEPCO faces still more blame for delaying announcement of meltdown in reactors 2 and 3, according to Guardian.

The slow leak of news from Fukushima has meant that despite ever-worsening headlines, TEPCO can claim that things are not getting worse at all. About meltwodn at reactors 2 and 3, a spokesman said: “It is unlikely that the meltdowns will worsen the crisis because the melted fuel is covered in water.”

