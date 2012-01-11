Here's What Life Is Really Like On The Streets Of Tehran

Photo: Kamyar Adl

It would be easy look at Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad — who is some combination of dogmatic, stubborn, dangerous and crazy — and dismiss the rest of the country without a second thought.But don’t forget the average Iranians.



We’ve illustrated Main Street Tehran with some photos from an Iranian-born photographer named Kamyar Adl.

In an interview with fattalent.com, Adl says that his love of photography was piqued by National Geographic magazines sent from America. He considers street photography in particular to be his passion:

“When I go out shooting this is what I am constantly looking for, people and their surroundings. If you can handle the traffic and pollution, in my opinion Tehran is a great place for street photography. I still look forward to taking pictures there every time I go back,” Adl told fattalent.

