AOL Finance Jock Kami Ragsdale Leaving To Join Ex-AOLer Lynda Clarizio At Invision

Kami Ragsdale (centre)

Kami Ragsdale, a senior finance executive at AOL reporting to CFO Artie Minson, is leaving to join ad-strategy firm Invision, an industry source says.Described as a “rock star” by our source, Kami is the second long-time AOL executive whose departure became news today. The first was Marty Moe, AOL’s chief content executive, who is said to have had strategic disagreements with AOL’s new management team.



Kami, like Marty, is said to be leaving AOL of her own volition. These two departures, along with anecdotal reports from sources close to the company, suggest that internal confidence is waning in Tim Armstrong’s team and turnaround plan.

Invision is run by Lynda Clarizio, a former AOLer. Lynda used to run AOL unit Advertising.com. She was promoted to head of AOL sales by Randy Falco and Ron Grant, and then eventually pushed out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.