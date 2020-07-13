Kamaru Usman would welcome a 'crazy fight' with Georges St. Pierre after he dominated Jorge Masvidal on 'Fight Island'

Photo by Alan Dawson / Insider Inc. Kamaru Usman with his UFC welterweight championship belt.

Kamaru Usman dominated Jorge Masvidal through five rounds at UFC 251.

Speaking to the media after his “Fight Island” victory, Usman spoke once again of his desire to seal a lucrative match against the all-time great UFC fighter Georges St. Pierre.

Usman had already told the media once this week that he would relish a mega-fight with St. Pierre.

And speaking in the media tent to the side of the Flash Forum venue on “Fight Island,” Usman said Sunday: “That’s a crazy fight, it’s a huge fight, and I think a lot of people would want to see it.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

FIGHT ISLAND – Kamaru Usman said he’d welcome a “crazy fight” with the all-time great mixed martial artist Georges St. Pierre, after dominating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 on Sunday, July 12.

Despite a competitive opening round, Usman’s class, wrestling ability, and winner’s mentality took hold from the second round onwards, and he won a dominant decision inside the Flash Forum, a behind-closed doors venue on “Fight Island” which is on a quarantined section of Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Usman said earlier in the week that he would be happy to fight and defend his welterweight title against whoever the UFC matched him with, whether that’s Gilbert Burns or Leon Edwards.

However, he added that he thinks a lot about a mega-fight with St. Pierre.

Elaborating on that at the post-fight press conference in a media tent which Insider attended, Usman talked about what he needs to do to eclipse St. Pierre’s legacy.

“Just continue to do what I’ve been doing, just dominating opponents and winning, that’s how Georges got there,” Usman said.

“If a lot of MMA fans really look at what Georges did towards the latter part of his career, they looked a lot like that, dominate a guy, take them down, and just beat them up and utilise each and every aspect of the mixed martial arts.

“That’s a fight I look at and I love and I want,” Usman said.

Stephen R. Sylvanie/Reuters Georges St. Pierre throws a kick.

“I want a fight like that to be able showcase all my skills and have him showcase all his skills.

“I think that’s a crazy fight, it’s a huge fight, and I think a lot of people would want to see it.”

Usman’s sole career loss as a professional mixed martial artist was in 2013 when he was submitted with a rear-naked choke in his second bout.

Since then he has won 16 fights in a row including victories over Edwards, Demian Maia, Rafael dos Anjos, Tyron Woodley, and Colby Covington.

After defeating Masvidal by lopsided decision, Usman advanced his record to 17 wins (seven knockouts, one submission, and nine decisions) against just one defeat.

Read more:

An MMA referee is facing backlash after letting a UFC veteran take a prolonged, hard-to-watch, completely unnecessary beating

A UFC debutant introduced himself in style by scoring a brutal knockout which left his opponent on the floor for minutes

Kamaru Usman dominated Jorge Masvidal using foot stomps, grappling against the fence, and smothering on the mat

‘Thug Rose’ bled from the face and had her eye sealed shut during brutal, bruising UFC war with Jessica Andrade

A British fighter opened ‘Fight Island’ with a left hook knockout so horrific it left his opponent motionless on the canvas

An MMA veteran threw 25 strikes in one unmissable UFC sequence but his opponent recovered, then reacted by nailing low blows

UFC boss Dana White expects Conor McGregor to come out of retirement next year

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.