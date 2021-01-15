Vice President-elect Kamala Harris rocked 'The future is female' socks with a sleek pantsuit in her niece's TikTok video

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images/Social-Goods Kamala Harris wore ‘The future is female’ socks in a new TikTok video.

Meena Harris gifted her aunt, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, peach-flavored mints dubbed “impeach-mints” in a new TikTok video.

In the video, the vice president-elect is wearing a pantsuit with “The future is female” tube socks.

The socks are available for preorder on Social Goods, and proceeds will go to She Should Run, a nonprofit that helps women run for office.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made a TikTok fashion statement this week, thanks to her niece, Meena Harris.

On Wednesday, Meena posted a video to her TikTok account in which she gives her aunt a jar of peach-flavored mints.

“Impeach-mints,” Meena says to Kamala Harris as she hands them to her, causing the vice president-elect to burst into laughter.

The video is a reference to the impeachment charges that were brought against President Trump on Wednesday. He is the first president in history to be impeached twice.

Harris has been largely quiet on the impeachment, aside from the video.

However, she said Trump’s statements ahead of the insurrection at the capitol were a “bald-faced, bold abuse of power by the president of the United States” at a rally on Sunday, according to a CNN report.

Meena Harris/TikTok Harris wore tube socks in the video.

In the video, the vice president-elect sported a sleek, neutral-toned pantsuit.

However, rather than pairing the look with heels or other business shoes, Harris simply wore tube socks.

The socks feature teal stripes, and they’re printed with the phrase “The future is female” in the same colour. They appear to be the same socks that are currently available for preorder on Social Goods.

Social Goods The socks are available for preorder on Social Goods.

Social Goods is an online store that specialises in creating “statement-making goods,” as stated on the company’s website. A percentage of the profits for all of its products go to nonprofit organisations.

For instance, proceeds for the “The future is female” socks will go to She Should Run, a nonprofit that helps women run for office. The socks cost $US13.



Read more:

Here are 12 California power players Gov. Gavin Newsom could choose from to replace Kamala Harris and Xavier Becerra and reshape the state’s political future



This isn’t the first time Harris has made a statement with her clothing.

When she gave her victory speech in November, Harris wore an all-white suit with a pussy bow, nodding to the suffrage movement and the women’s marches from recent years.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Vice President-elect Kamala Harris takes the stage before President-elect Biden addresses the nation from the Chase Centre November 07, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.

Harris has also made waves for her signature converse sneakers, as they seem to indicate a new, modern era of the vice presidency.

Harris could play a critical role in the Senate impeachment trials against Trump.

The Chief Justice typically proceeds over Senate impeachment trials, but because Trump will be out of office by the time the Senate holds trial, the role could potentially fall to Harris, according to some legal scholars.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.