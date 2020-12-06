Kamala Harris says her husband's title will be 'second gentleman,' but she'll 'call him honey'

Mark Makela/Getty Images Vice President-elect Kamala Harris with her husband, Douglas Emhoff, who will be the country’s first ‘second gentleman.’

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff, will make history as the nation’s first male spouse of a vice president or president.

Harris told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview on Thursday that she thinks Emhoff’s future title has evolved to “second gentleman.”

When Tapper asked Harris if that’s what she’ll call her husband, the vice president-elect said: “No, I’ll call him honey.”

In November, Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer, announced that he is leaving his job at a law firm to focus on his duties in the Biden-Harris administration.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has confirmed that her husband, Douglas Emhoff, will be called the nation’s “second gentleman” when she and President-elect Joe Biden take office in January.

Emhoff will become the nation’s first male spouse of a vice president or president, as well as the first Jewish spouse of a vice president or president. Since there has never before been an official moniker for a male spouse of a vice president, some guessed that Emhoff could be known as the “second husband” or “second gentleman.”

In an interview on CNN that aired on Thursday, anchor Jake Tapper asked Harris to clarify how Americans should refer to Emhoff.

“Is he the second gentleman? Is he the second dude? What should we be calling him?” Tapper asked.

Harris responded, saying: “Well, I think that the term has evolved into the second gentleman.”

“The second gentleman. OK,” Tapper said. “I like second dude, but I will defer.”

Harris said: “I think some of his friends are inclined to say that.”

The vice president-elect then told Tapper that while Emhoff will become known as the “second gentleman,” she won’t be calling him that.

“No, I’ll call him honey,” Harris said.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, at a holiday market in Washington, DC, on November 28.

Harris met Emhoff on a blind date in 2013 and got married the next year

Harris detailed the couple’s story in an Instagram post for Emhoff’s birthday in 2020, writing: “The morning after our first date, @DouglasEmhoff emailed me a list of his available dates for the next couple of months. He said, ‘I want to see if we can make this work.’ We’ve been making it work ever since.”

Emhoff, in an Instagram post celebrating Harris’ birthday, described meeting Harris as “love at first sight.”

Less than a year after they met on the blind date, Emhoff engaged to Harris during a supposedly unassuming conversation, he told Marie Claire.

“She was deliberating between chicken or shrimp pad Thai,” according to the Marie Claire profile of Emhoff.

They got married in 2014 in a ceremony officiated by Harris’ sister, Maya.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Harris and Emhoff.

Emhoff announced he is leaving his law firm job to focus on his ‘second gentleman’ duties

Emhoff announced in November that he is quitting his job as an entertainment lawyer for a corporate law firm, DLA Piper, to focus his time and work on the Biden-Harris administration, according to The Hill.

Emhoff’s move to leave his job may also have been to avoid conflicts of interest, as DLA Piper lobbies the federal government on behalf of clients, according to the New York Times.

“Mr. Emhoff is working with the Biden-Harris transition team to develop the portfolio he will focus on to support the work of the administration,” a Biden campaign spokesperson told The Hill.

So proud of you. ❤️❤️???????????????? pic.twitter.com/Orb1ISe0dU — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) November 7, 2020

