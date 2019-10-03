Kamala Harris asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to suspend Trump's account for making 'blatant threats' and inciting violence

Associated Press Sen. Kamala Harris.

Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democratic presidential candidate from California, has repeatedly called on Twitter this week to suspend President Donald Trump’s account.

In a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Harris said six of Trump’s tweets surrounding the impeachment inquiry against him targeted or threatened someone or incited violence – all of which would violate Twitter’s user agreement.

Twitter told Business Insider that it had received the letter and planned to respond to Harris. In the past, the social-media platform has said it may allow politicians to break its rules if it’s “in the public’s interest” to have access to certain tweets.

In a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday, Harris cited Twitter’s policies against targeted harassment, threats, and inciting violence. The California senator included six of Trump’s recent tweets surrounding the impeachment inquiry against him, all of which, Harris wrote, “are blatant threats” and violate Twitter’s user agreement.

INBOX: Kamala Harris pens formal letter to Jack Dorsey asking him to kick Trump off Twitter, writing "these are blatant threats. We need a civil society, not a civil war. pic.twitter.com/zbC4dKUyEu — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) October 2, 2019

Twitter told Business Insider that it had received the letter and planned to respond to Harris.

But if the past is any indication, the social-media platform is unlikely to take action. Twitter has made clear that it will allow politicians with enough followers to post content that would otherwise violate its policies if it’s “in the public’s interest” to have access to certain tweets.

Though Twitter said in June that it would begin labelling such tweets with warnings, these labels have not seemed to apply to Trump’s tweets. Other times, Twitter has maintained that Trump’s racist tweets did not violate the platform’s policies.

In the letter, Harris cited Trump’s tweets targeting the whistleblower who filed a complaint against him, as well as one tweet that targeted the person who provided the whistleblower with information, and another one suggesting that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff should be arrested for treason.

Harris also said that the now infamous tweet in which the president amplified a message that his impeachment would cause something like a civil war could incite violence.

Harris has tweeted multiple times making the case for suspending Trump’s account. On Tuesday night, Harris quoted another of Trump’s tweets about impeachment and tagged Dorsey directly, imploring the CEO that it’s “time to do something about this.”

Twitter is used to making difficult decisions about Trump’s tweets that violate its policies – but with the impeachment inquiry just beginning, it’s likely the president will use the platform even more freely to target his opponents. It’s unclear where exactly Twitter will draw the line, if at all.

