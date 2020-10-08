Kamala Harris, pushed by Pence on Biden's plans to 'pack' the Supreme Court, slammed the Trump administration's judicial appointees: 'Not one is Black'

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Kamala Harris in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

Sen. Kamala Harris attacked the Trump administration during the vice-presidential debate on Wednesday evening for failing to appoint even a single Black judge to the federal court of appeals.

“Do you know that of the 50 people who President Trump appointed to the court of appeals for lifetime appointments, not one is Black?” she said.

Vice President Mike Pence had argued that Democratic nominee Joe Biden would “pack” the Supreme Court if elected.

The Supreme Court has become a contentious issue as the Republican-majority Senate tries to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Judge Amy Coney Barrett before the election.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

California Sen. Kamala Harris said during Wednesday’s debate with Vice President Mike Pence that the Trump administration hadn’t added a single Black judge out of its more than 50 appointments to the federal court of appeals.

“Do you know that of the 50 people who President Trump appointed to the court of appeals for lifetime appointments, not one is Black?” Harris, Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s vice-presidential pick, said.

Harris is the first woman of colour on a major party ticket.

She went on the defence when Pence pushed her to address whether Biden, if elected, would “pack” the highest court in the nation with additional seats.

“Are you and Joe Biden going to pack the court if Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed?” Pence asked.

“Your party is actually openly advocating adding seats to the Supreme Court, which has had nine seats for 150 years, if you don’t get your way. This is a classic case of if you can’t win by the rules, you’re going to change the rules.”

Harris didn’t reply directly, instead saying: “This is what they have been doing. You want to talk about packing a court, let’s have that discussion.”

Pence said: “I just want the record to reflect that she never answered the question.”

Sen. Harris: “Do you know that of the fifty people who President Trump appointed to the court of appeals for lifetime appointments, not one is Black?…You want to talk about packing a court, let’s have that discussion.” #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/ZJCD34xVpo — Cheddar???? (@cheddar) October 8, 2020

The tense exchange came during a debate segment on President Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court after a vacancy was created by the September 18 death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The staunchly conservative Barrett serves on the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

Harris, echoing Biden’s stance, said on Wednesday that the next president should select the new Supreme Court justice, but the Republican-controlled Senate is moving quickly to confirm Barrett before November 3.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.