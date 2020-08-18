Take a look inside Kamala Harris' multimillion-dollar real estate portfolio, which includes property in California and Washington, DC

Getty

On August 11, presumptive presidential Democratic nominee Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Harris has spent the last 16 years working in California and national politics, first as District Attorney and Attorney General in California, and then as a US Senator.

The Wall Street Journal’s Katherine Clarke reported that she owns multiple properties that amount to about $US8 million.

Take a look insider her real estate portfolio.

Kamala Harris’ representatives didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, live in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

Karol Franks/Getty Images An aerial view of Los Angeles.

The Journal reported that Emhoff bought the property in 2012 and that it has since been transferred to a trust.

According to Zillow, the property has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The off-market listing says the home sits on 3,500 square feet and estimates its value to be around $US5.4 million.

According to records on Property Shark viewed by Business Insider, it’s a single-family home that was built in 1948.

While the actual home is blurred on Google Maps, the rest of the street appears to be lined with homes with slanted roofs and plenty of greenery.

The median home value in Brentwood is $US2.7 million, which is higher than the Los Angeles median, per Zillow.

Reuters Los Angeles is seen from behind the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

Harris isn’t the first political figure to call Brentwood home. Richard Nixon lived in Brentwood in 1961 before he was president. During that time, a devastating fire scorched the Bel Air and Brentwood neighbourhoods, though the house Nixon was leasing was spared.

Brentwood is also home to famous public figures like LeBron James and Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk.

Harris and Emhoff also own a condo in the West End neighbourhood of Washington, DC.

Benjamin C. Tankersley/For The Washington Post/Getty Images The WestLight condo building

Harris has been a senator since 2017. Clarke reported for WSJ that Harris bought a two-bedroom condo for $US1.7 million the same year she joined the Senate.

Photos of condos in the building show a sleek design and floor-to-ceiling windows that bathe the rooms with natural light.

Benjamin C. Tankersley/For The Washington Post/Getty Images A Westlight unit, Harris’ apartment not pictured.

The apartment building website lists amenities like a heated rooftop pool, a business centre, and a fitness centre with Peloton equipment.

The condo building is within walking distance of DuPont circle.

Benjamin C. Tankersley/For The Washington Post/Getty Images A Westlight unit, Harris’ apartment not pictured.

Per Zillow, the median home value in the West End neighbourhood is $US702,000 and the median rent is $US3,172.

When Harris was the District Attorney of Attorney of San Francisco, she owned a loft-style apartment that she bought for just shy of half a million dollars.

Katie Canales/Business Insider A view of the San Francisco skyline.

Harris assumed office as San Francisco’s District Attorney in 2004.

The apartment, which Harris bought the same year she became DA, is currently valued at $US890,000 – about double what she paid for it.

The apartment is located in the South of Market neighbourhood of San Francisco, a city with famously competitive real estate prices.

Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times/Getty Images A view of the San Francisco skyline.

The South of Market neighbourhood is one of the most competitive markets for condos, according to real estate reports.

The median house sale hit a high of north of $US1.7 million in July 2020.

