Despite tough assignments and historically low approval ratings, VP Kamala Harris says she does not feel ‘misused’ by Biden administration

Vice President Kamala Harris. SARAHBETH MANEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris pushed back on recent press coverage of White House infighting Thursday.

When asked if she has been “underused” or “missused” in her role, she said “No.”

Harris stuck to talking points and touted the infrastructure bill in her “Good Morning America” appearance.

Vice President Kamala Harris pushed back against recent press coverage on rumored rifts in the White House over how she has been deployed on the job, telling “Good Morning America” on Thursday that there are no problems there.

“Vice presidents always face chatter about their role and their relevance,” host George Stephanopoulos asked Harris. “You’re no exception to that … What do you say to your friends who are frustrated?”

Harris replied, “This was a good week, and this week, when we got this Bipartisan Infrastructure Act passed and signed by the president, makes a statement about all of the hard work that has gone into it, month after month after month.”

—Good Morning America (@GMA) November 18, 2021

Harris’ poll numbers have taken a hit, with her job approval rating worse than President Joe Biden’s and even former President Donald Trump’s lowest figures. At 28%, her approval rating is at an historic low for any vice president in the modern era.

Allies of the VP who have spoken in stories about discontent in the White House have pointed to her assignments taking point on illegal immigration and mending a bruised US-France alliance as examples of her being put in no-win situations.

“So, you don’t feel misused or underused?” Stephanopoulos asked Harris in a follow up.

“No,” Harris said. “I don’t. I’m very, very excited about the work that we have accomplished. But I am also absolutely, absolutely clear-eyed that there is a lot more to do, and we’re gonna get it done.”