Kamala Harris’ official White House photographer reveals his favorite photos of the vice president

- Lawrence Jackson is a White House photographer covering Vice President Kamala Harris.
- He shared some of his favorite photos from Harris’ first year in office on Instagram.
- The photos show her taking the oath of office, in Cabinet meetings, and traveling on Air Force Two.
January 20, 2021: Lawrence Jackson photographed Kamala Harris taking the oath of office.
Harris took the oath of office with two Bibles. One belonged to Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice. The other belonged to Regina Shelton, a family friend whose house she and her sister, Maya, visited every day after school. She previously used Shelton’s Bible to swear in as California attorney general and a US senator.
Jackson identified this image as one of his top 10 photos of Harris’ first year in office. He shared the images on Instagram, writing: “These pictures -for me- represent quiet, emotional, hard-working and historical moments. @vp often says ‘we stand on the shoulders of our ancestors.’ Meaning none of us got to where we are by ourselves.”
February 4, 2021: Jackson captured Harris’ toe mark at the mock swearing-in ceremony for new US senators at the Capitol.
As the first female vice president, Harris’ heeled shoes created a powerful image.
March 12, 2021: Jackson focused on Harris’ reflection in the table of the Roosevelt Room.
Jackson took the photo during a virtual American Rescue Plan event with President Joe Biden.
April 28, 2021: Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi applauded Biden’s joint address to Congress.
“Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President — no president has ever said those words from this podium,” Biden said in his speech. “No president has ever said those words, and it’s about time.”
June 18, 2021: Harris disembarked from Air Force Two as the Secret Service kept watch.
Air Force Two is used by the vice president, first lady, and their families.
July 20, 2021: Biden and Harris held a full Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room.
In Cabinet meetings, the vice president sits opposite the president.
September 22, 2021: Jackson snapped a black-and-white photo of Harris with her staff.
Harris met with President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia in her ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House.
August 10, 2021: Harris enjoyed a “quiet moment and some tea” before an event, according to Jackson’s caption for this photo.
The Blue Room is mostly used for formal receptions.