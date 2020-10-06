Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will reportedly be separated by plexiglass in debate on Wednesday night

Ethan Miller, Joe Raedle/Getty Images Vice President Mike Pence

Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will reportedly be separated by plexiglass during their debate Wednesday night, according to CNN.

Pence refused to self-isolate after being exposed to several people who later tested positive for COVID-19 at the Rose Garden ceremony for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Jaime Harrison, a Democrat running for the US Senate in South Carolina, went viral over the weekend for using plexiglass in his debate against Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Politico subsequently reported that the Commission on Presidential Debates approved the move, despite Pence’s team being against it.

Plexiglass will be in place as a COVID-19 precaution at Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate, according to a CNN report.

CNN reporter Dan Merica tweeted the news Monday afternoon, with questions looming over the logistics of the contest between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence.

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be separated by plexiglass at Wednesday night’s debate, a source familiar with the preparations tells CNN, as the White House continues to be gripped by a coronavirus outbreak. Story to come. — Dan Merica (@merica) October 5, 2020

Merica cited a “source familiar with the preparations” as both campaigns have kept negotiations relatively close to the vest.

Politico subsequently reported that the move was approved by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Harris’ team was in favour of the move, but Pence’s was against it, according to Politico.

“If Sen. Harris wants to use a fortress around herself, have at it,” Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller said in a statement.

Jaime Harrison has plexiglass between himself and Lindsey Graham at tonight’s debate. pic.twitter.com/ipyJFGOBr1 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 4, 2020

This race is not about Democrats vs. Republicans. It's not about Left vs. Right. It's about right vs. wrong. pic.twitter.com/k2RWJoZsuL — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 4, 2020

Pence refused to self-isolate after being exposed to several people who later tested positive for COVID-19 following the Rose Garden ceremony for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on September 27.

The vice president has tested negative every day since, but depending on his exposure, he could still have the virus undetected in his system for several days before it would show up on a test.

He did not take questions before heading to Utah on Monday ahead of the debate, but said he was going there with Trump’s approval.

Vice President Pence doesn't take any questions as he leaves for Salt Lake City but says he's traveling to Utah with President Trump's blessing. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 5, 2020

