How Kamala Harris compares with Joe Biden on Medicare for All, gun control, marijuana legalization, and 7 other key issues

- Joe Biden’s selection of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate has led to comparisons of their political records.
- We took a look at how Harris and Biden compare on issues such as Medicare for All, free college tuition, immigration, abortion, and gun control.
- Although both politicians generally fall toward the centre of the Democratic Party, Harris holds more liberal stances than Biden on a few major issues.
- View more episodes of Business Insider Today on Facebook.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.