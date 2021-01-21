Kamala Harris will be escorted at the inauguration by heroic Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman

Greg Nash/Pool via AP Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman at an inauguration dress rehearsal on Monday.

Kamala Harris will be escorted by the Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman at her inauguration.

Goodman bravely led insurrectionists away from the Senate chamber during the riot at the Capitol.

Several lawmakers have called for Goodman to receive a Congressional Gold Medal.

Soon-to-be Vice President Kamala Harris will be escorted at her inauguration by Eugene Goodman, the heroic Capitol Police officer and US Army veteran who led a crowd of pro-Trump insurrectionists away from the Senate chamber on January 6.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden and Harris, along with incoming first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, arrived at the US Capitol to be sworn in.

CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell reported that Goodman, who has been promoted to acting deputy House sergeant at arms, would accompany Harris at the platform where she’ll stand with Biden for the swearing-in ceremony to help ensure her safety.



Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called for Goodman to receive a Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honour Congress grants, for his service in protecting lawmakers during the insurrection.

Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police officer who led rioters away from the Senate chamber, will escort Kamala Harris at the inauguration as the new acting deputy House Sergeant at Arms, @NorahODonnell reports pic.twitter.com/NwYUtLv4Qp — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2021

Officer Eugene Goodman is escorting Kamala Harris today. You may remember his brave heroics during the January 6th insurrection.pic.twitter.com/MRHrUbOHh6 — The Recount (@therecount) January 20, 2021

Goodman received a round of applause when he was introduced at the inauguration.

Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff arrive to be inaugurated. Eugene Goodman, the Capitol police officer who led rioters away from the Senate chamber, accompanied the VP-elect down the stairs. pic.twitter.com/Cxl1nm21Rf — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 20, 2021

