Doug Emhoff's kids called his marriage to Kamala Harris 'like the honeymoon phase forever.' These 19 photos show their relationship through the years.

Andrew Harnik/AP Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is ever the proud husband to America’s first woman vice president, Kamala Harris.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, have been married for six years.

Emhoff’s son, Cole, describes them as “almost vomit-inducingly cute and coupley.”

The couple can often be seen laughing together and engaging in public displays of affection.

Doug Emhoff describes meeting Vice President Kamala Harris as “love at first sight.”

They have now been married for six years, and they still can’t seem to get enough of each other. In an interview with the New York Times, Emhoff’s children, Cole and Ella, described his relationship with Harris as “almost vomit-inducingly cute and coupley” and “like the honeymoon phase forever.”

Here are some of their sweetest moments through the years.

Newlyweds Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff were all smiles as they attended a Children’s Defence Fund event in December 2014.

JB Lacroix / Getty Images Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff in August 2014.

Harris and Emhoff met on a blind date in 2013 and wed on August 22, 2014.

In October 2020, Emhoff described meeting Harris as “love at first sight” in an Instagram post for her birthday.



They got dressed up to walk the red carpet at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris attend the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Emhoff worked in entertainment law for over 25 years before leaving his job to support Harris’ campaign.



Harris and Emhoff were giddy as they cast their votes to elect Harris to the Senate in 2016.

Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff vote in 2016.

They voted at the Kenter Canyon Elementary Charter School Auditorium in Brentwood, California. Harris won the election and became only the second Black woman to serve in the Senate in US history.

They grinned at each other as he held the Bible for Harris’ Senate swearing-in ceremony.

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images Vice President Joe Biden administers the oath at Kamala Harris’ swearing-in ceremony in the Capitol’s Old Senate Chamber in 2017.

Vice President Joe Biden administered Harris’ oath of office in January 2017. Harris later became Biden’s vice presidential pick in his 2020 campaign.

Emhoff enveloped Harris in a hug after she announced her campaign for president in January 2019.

Jose Carlos Fajardo/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images Kamala Harris gets a hug from Doug Emhoff after speaking at her rally announcing her candidacy for president in January 2019.

Harris launched her presidential campaign on the steps of Oakland City Hall. The event was attended by 20,000 people.

The couple shared a kiss at the San Francisco Pride Parade in June 2019.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Kamala Harris kisses Doug Emhoff during the SF Pride Parade in June 2019.

Harris officiated the first same-sex wedding in the state of California after Proposition 8 was struck down in 2013.

Emhoff showed off his “Kamala” phone sticker as he snapped a selfie with Harris at the Iowa State Fair in August 2019.

Alex Wong/Getty Images Doug Emhoff takes a selfie with Kamala Harris before her campaign speech in August 2019.

Harris spoke at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

Harris leaned on Emhoff at their first press conference with the Bidens in August 2020.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images Kamala Harris leans on Doug Emhoff in August 2020.

They observed social distancing with the Bidens by standing apart and air-hugging.

They beamed at each other after Harris’ speech on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in August 2020.

Carolyn Kaster/AP Kamala Harris is joined on stage by Doug Emhoff at the Democratic National Convention in August 2020.

Harris spoke about the importance of family and public service.

“Family is my husband Doug, who I met on a blind date set up by my best friend,” she said. “Family is our beautiful children, Cole and Ella, who as you just heard, call me Momala.”

They shared another sweet moment on the fourth day of the convention.

Andrew Harnik/AP Kamala Harris looks at Doug Emhoff at the Democratic National Convention.

Fireworks went off after Biden accepted the Democratic nomination.

The day after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September 2020, Harris and Emhoff stopped outside the Supreme Court building for a moment of reflection.

CAMILLE CAMDESSUS/AFP via Getty Images Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC.

People from across the country gathered outside the Supreme Court building to pay tribute to the late justice. Ginsburg became the first woman to lie in state at the US Capitol.

Emhoff gave Harris a masked kiss after the vice presidential debate in October 2020.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris after the vice presidential debate.

“I’ve got you, and you’ve got this. So proud of you. Love, Dougie,” he wrote on Twitter before the debate.

The night before the election, Harris and Emhoff bundled up for a drive-in rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mark Makela/Getty Images Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in November 2020.

Biden and Harris won Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, receiving 3.46 million votes to Trump and Pence’s 3.38 million.

Harris and Emhoff, along with the Bidens, expressed their joy and surprise at confetti cannons at their victory rally.

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stand with spouses Doug Emhoff and Jill Biden.

Harris mentioned her husband and family in a speech introducing Biden at the rally.

“To my husband Doug, our children Cole and Ella, my sister Maya, and our whole family – I love you all more than I can express,” she said.

Harris and Emhoff visited the nonprofit DC Central Kitchen before Thanksgiving in November 2020.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff visit DC Central Kitchen in November 2020.

The Washington, DC, nonprofit organisation combats hunger and trains people in need for careers in the food service industry.

Ever the proud husband, Emhoff showed off a “Madam Vice President” T-shirt at a holiday market in Washington, DC.

Andrew Harnik/AP Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff shop in the Downton Holiday Market in Washington, DC.

Harris and Emhoff went shopping at a local holiday market for Small Business Saturday.

Emhoff looked on as Harris was sworn in as vice president in January 2021.

PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kamala Harris is sworn as vice president as her husband holds two Bibles.

Emhoff held two Bibles – one belonged to Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice, and the other belonged to Regina Nelson, a family friend who was something of a second mother to Harris in her youth.

Their hug after Harris took the oath of office says it all.

ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Vice President Kamala Harris hugs her husband Doug Emhoff after being sworn in.

With Vice President Harris’ inauguration, Emhoff became the first-ever second gentleman of the United States.



That night, they watched fireworks together from the Lincoln Memorial.

Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff attend a televised ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial.

The televised ceremony featured a fireworks display set to the song “Firework” performed by Katy Perry.

