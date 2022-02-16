Doug Emhoff reportedly isn’t allowed to text Kamala Harris, so they communicate through staff instead

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris embrace in her West Wing office. Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson

McClatchy reported that Doug Emhoff can’t text his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Instead, they send messages to each other through their staffs.

Michelle Obama said in 2018 that she and Barack Obama would also communicate through staff.

Among the many adjustments that come with life in the White House, McClatchy White House correspondent Francesca Chambers reported that second gentleman Doug Emhoff is not allowed to text his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris.

If he does want to talk to her, members of his staff have to coordinate with Harris’ staff to see when she has time available, then walk Emhoff from his office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building to meet with Harris in the West Wing, according to the report.

Harris also has a ceremonial office in the EEOB, and she has been known to stop by Emhoff’s desk to say hello when she’s in the building, according to McClatchy.

Vice President Kamala Harris visits second gentleman Doug Emhoff in his office. Lawrence Jackson/White House Photo

Aside from cyber security risks, texting on government-issued phones presents an issue because the Presidential Records Act requires that administrations archive all written communications, Politico reported. The Biden administration has worked around this with software that automatically archives text messages in compliance with public records laws, but only certain staffers have texting capabilities.

Politicians sending messages to each other through their staff is nothing new

In a 2018 interview on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” former first lady Michelle Obama spoke about how she would communicate with her husband through their chiefs of staff about work-related matters.

“If I wanted to deliver a real message, I did it through staffs,” she said. “So I had my chief of staff talk to his chief of staff which was the same thing, essentially, but it avoided us having discussions about stuff at home. So we had intermediaries when it came to business.”

One person that Emhoff can text consistently is Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The two bonded on the 2020 campaign trail as spouses of candidates, and Buttigieg told Politico’s Eugene Daniels in May that he and Emhoff “trade texts quite often.”