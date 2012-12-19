'Female Barack Obama' Could Be The Next Supreme Court Justice

California Attorney General Kamala Harris

Photo: California Attorney General’s Office

Which Supreme Court justice will step down next?Most experts believe it will be 79-year-old Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a Clinton appointee and the court’s oldest member, according to Bloomberg Law.



The most likely candidate to replace her is California Attorney General Kamala Harris, who’s dubbed “the female Barack Obama,” SCOTUSBlog’s Tom Goldstein told Bloomberg.

Like Obama, Harris, 48, is a rising political star, who wrote a book and broke racial barriers. Harris was the first woman attorney general in the Golden State.

