Report: Kam Chancellor is ending his holdout

Kam Chancellor will reportedly end his holdout and return to the Seattle Seahawks today. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Stephen A. Smith first reported the news.

Seahawks’ safety Kam Chancellor is planning to return to Seattle today, per @Stephenasmith and me.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2015

According to a post on Schefter’s Facebook page, Chancellor texted Smith the following:

Ima go help my teammates that are understanding of my position and the ones who aren’t. God forgives all, why can’t i? Time to help us get back to the big dance . I can address business after the season. Me and Marshawn started a mission 2 years ago. I can’t let my Dawg down….Real talk.

Chancellor, Seattle’s hard-hitting All-Pro safety, has been holding out since the preseason. Because the Seahawks have a firm policy to only renegotiate contracts in their final year, they had refused to cave into the demands of Chancellor, whose contract expires in 2017.

As of early this week, Chancellor’s fines for the holdout surpassed $US2 million. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks held firm on this policy, meaning Chancellor ultimately did not get more money and the holdout was effectively a failure. The question now is whether or not the Seahawks front office will waive his fines.

#Seahawks GM John Schneider & Paul Allen have held firm, not giving in. They pulled a previous deal off the table. Will they forgive fines?

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2015

With reports out of Seattle suggesting his teammates were fed up with the holdout, and Seattle limping to an 0-2 start, it’s fitting that Chancellor is returning.

