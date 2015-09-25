Richard Sherman had a great explanation for why Kam Chancellor is so important to the Seahawks defence

Kam Chancellor is back. After missing all of the preseason and the first two weeks of the regular season, Chancellor ended his holdout on Wednesday and will play in the Seahawks’ Week 3 game against the Bears.

The holdout was a costly one for Chancellor. He lost more than $US530,000 in salary from the two missed games and the Seahawks may still hold him responsible for more than $US2 million in fines. There is also Chancellor’s possibly strained relationship with some of his teammates, as some of them seemed to sour on the holdout after the team started 0-2.

But now that Chancellor is back, it is huge for the Seahawks’ defence.

Chancellor has a well-earned reputation for his big hits as part of the “Legion of Boom” secondary and prior to the Super Bowl, teammate Richard Sherman had an entertaining explanation for why the player they call “Boom Boom” is so important. Chancellor is a safety, but at 6-foot-3, 232 pounds, he is built more like a linebacker. Sherman highlights that size, and the ferocity that comes with it, to the difference between a wild dog and a lion.

That lion will once again be running with his wild dogs and the Seahawks still have plenty of time to make another Super Bowl run.

