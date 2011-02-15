Kaltura Gets $20 Million Investment Round With Intel, Others

Kaltura, the open-source online video platform, has secured $20 million in funding from existing and new investors including Intel, the company announced today.
In November, we spoke with Kaltura president and co-founder Michal Tsur. We have republished her interview today.
Today, Intel announced investments in several companies.
You can find this post up at Beet.TV.
