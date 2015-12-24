Martin Shkreli's old company has now completely imploded

The pharmaceutical company once led by Martin Shkreli has officially imploded.

In a filing with the SEC on Wednesday, KaloBios announced that its interim CFO and auditor both resigned, leaving the company with limited executive leadership.

Additionally, the Nasdaq informed KaloBios that its stock would be de-listed. Shares of the company had been halted since Shkreli’s December 17 arrest on securities fraud charges. Shkreli was fired as CEO of KaloBios on December 17.

KaloBios shares, which back in November were trading below $1, spiked to as high as $40 a share after Shkreli and his associates acquired 70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

In addition to executive departures and a de-listing of shares, Marcum LLP resigned as KaloBios’ independent auditing firm, though according to the filing with the SEC, “Marcum’s resignation was not due to any reason related to the Company’s reporting or accounting operations, policies or procedures.”

Shkreli first came into the public eye earlier this fall when presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called out the pricing practices of his company, Turing Pharmaceuticals, which raised the price of one drug by 5,000%. Shkreli has also resigned from the CEO role at Turing.

Shkreli’s arrest last Thursday was related to fraud charges stemming from his leadership of two hedge funds and a pharmaceutical company called Retrophin, of which he served as CEO from 2012 to 2014.

And while his arrest was unrelated to the controversial drug price increases put in place at Turing, Shkreli told The Wall Street Journal that he believes he was targeted by authorities because of these increases and because he’s become an increasingly public persona over the last several months.

