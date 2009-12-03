Meet Kalika Moquin: Allegedly Another Tiger Woods Girlfriend

Update: Here’s a video of Kalika!



Tiger’s confession has blasted him out of the woods, but there will still be some reverberations.

Such as another woman claiming to have slept with him.

Life & Style magazine’s website is reporting that a Las Vegas woman named Kalika Moquin has been seeing the golf star for months.

Kalika Moquin, left, a marketing manager for The Bank nightclub in Las Vegas, hooked up with Tiger more than once at his Las Vegas hotel during the weekend of Oct. 23, an insider tells Life & Style…

When contacted by Life & Style, Kalika neither confirmed nor denied an affair with Tiger. “It’s not appropriate for me to comment one way or the other,” she said. “At this time, I’m just choosing to focus on my job.”

Reps for Tiger would not comment. But the insider tells Life & Style, “They’ve hooked up a bunch of times. Tiger told Kalika that married life isn’t all it’s built up to be. He said he wasn’t happy in his marriage or his home life and that there was just so much pressure on him.”

Will new revelations of additional infidelities put pressure on Tiger’s sponsors? Probably not. The only person who can get Tiger’s sponsorship in jeopary is Tiger himself. But as long as he keeps making the right moves by confessing and apologizing in a dignified way, he’ll likely avoid winding up in the sandtraps.

We found this post on a “Vegas Party blog” that was allegedly guest written by Kalika:

As you may already know, I’ve been occasionally turning the Vegas Party Blog over to some friends of mine as “Guest Writers.” Today we have famed Vegas nightlife promoter Kalika Moquin’s take on the same day you just read about. Enjoy!

The Same Sunday, From guest writer Kalika Moquin:

I woke up at 12:45 on Sunday afternoon trying to recall activities of the previous night. A quick glance at my colorfully stamped wrist was all I needed to piece together that a stop at Tao, a table at Jet, and the Rhino Champagne room were all somehow involved in the prior evening’s itinerary, and more than likely, the direct result of this mornings killer hangover. Quickly assessing the situation at hand, I concluded that I was in my own bed, and after checking my blackberry, I sighed in relief realising I had not partaken in any drunken phone calls/text message conversations. Yes, this morning could easily have been much worse.

It didn’t take long to realise that this was no ordinary Sunday; it was Tiffany Masters’ birthday. I jumped out of bed, downed two bottles of water, and called to wish her a happy birthday whilst going over the game plan for the day. Tiffany is not known to do things half arse, and her birthday party is certainly no exception. We had been planning this party for the past two weeks, and even though I was getting a later start on the day than I should, I knew it was going to be one of the biggest parties Vegas had yet seen.

I ran downstairs to get ready when I realised I had one small problem. No car. Apparently I wasn’t good to drive last night, and Michael Tomes had ever so kindly taken the liberty to drive me home. I swear, everyone in this business should own (2) vehicles, one for home and one to keep on the strip. (I know you guys are with me here, right?) I decided to turn to the one person who has always been there to rescue me from all the irresponsible situations I have often found myself in. Colton. After a hour of whining about my situation and with dedicated slow and steady efforts to bribe him with McDonalds French fries (courtesy of Tawni), Colton saved the day and took me to my car.

As I got into my car I glance at the clock – 2:36PM. This gave me a little over 1 hour to tan, shower, shop, fix hair, fix my makeup, confirm invites, and most importantly – to pick up Tiffany. No problem. Being a notorious procrastinator, I am a master in the art of “last minute” behaviour than anyone I know. I got to Tiffany’s at 3:45, right on time to make it to her 4:00 birthday luncheon at Nobert’s (pronounced no-bear) house. Tiffany looked beautiful it her sexy black top, jeans, and had her hair up in a pony tail. She had informed everyone that the afternoon activities were to be casual. Not owning anything casual, I bought a whole new outfit just for the event.

We buzzed ourselves into the gate of Nobert’s estate, parked, and made our way into the backyard. WOW, is all I can say. Nobert had really put a lot of effort into making today extra special. The patio was catered with beautiful flowers, table cloths, fine china dishes, a chef, and 2 richly dressed servers. The lunch was intimate and included only Tiffany’s closest friends. Vinny, Donny Richmond, and Robin Leach were just a few of the Vegas nightlife heavy weights who arrived to help Tiffany celebrate her special day. Wine and champagne flowed, toasts were made, and delicious salads and steak skewers were enjoyed by all.

Before dessert was served, Simona and I snuck out to make sure the last minute arrangements for tonight were taken care of. Guest list? Check. Decorations? Check. Cake? Check. Everything was going as planned. At 9:30 Myself, Katie, and Erin regrouped with Tiffany to attend the Xhibit concert at the House of Blues – with Xhibit. Tiffany and X are very good friends so we were immediately ushered in by X’s manager Liz and taken straight backstage. Never having attended a hip hop concert, I quickly realised that being back stage was probably our safest bet, and would have had no desire to be anywhere else. We stayed for the duration of the show, chatted with X for a minute after, and made our way over to what was to be the main event. The birthday celebration at Body English!

Nobert had once again gone above and beyond to make tonight one of the best celebrations Body English or Las Vegas has ever seen! The entire parlor room was reserved just for Tiffanys birthday. Chad Saunders enforced a strict door policy to where if you were not well known industry personal, or on Tiffanys list, you were not getting in! On the menu were free flowing shots, Grey Goose and 24 BOTTLES OF CRISTAL!!! I had never seen so much champagne in my life! Each table had buckets of Cristal for all invited guests to enjoy. It was the who’s who of the nightlife industry packed into the parlor as Jack Lafleur spun an amazing set, good conversations flowed, pictures were taken, the camera crew was filming, and candles were blown. Tiffany, Jack Colton, Xania Woodman and a few others in the parlor were also simultaneously awarded Movado gift sets by Body English to help honour them as the top Las Vegas entertainment writers. Let me tell you, Body English knows how to host a damn good party. The crowd, guests, music, vibe, and everything else was perfect!

It was around 1:00a.m. when the night completely spun out of control, and will go down in history as one of the most fun nights I’ve ever had at Body English, or in Vegas for that matter! Colton was made my official partner in crime for the evening. After closing down Body English the two of us were ushered to an after party at the Palms Hotel. Good times. Good Times. – Kalika Moquin

