Kaley Cuoco: 'Fake Bangs Almost Ruined My Career'

Kaley Cuoco’s hair mishap at the 2013 SAG Awards.

Kaley Cuoco finally revealed what was up with her odd look at this year’s SAG Awards.



“The Big Bang Theory” star was slammed in January when she showed up to the ceremony with bangs.

(Reviews called her hair “far from bangin‘” to comparing it to helmet hair.)

Last night, she appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and explained to the late-night host she wore fake bangs to hide a black eye and stitches.

“I decided to have the brilliant idea to wear bangs.” said Cuoco. “I wanted to wear them because it covered my eye and I was really insecure about this huge black eye … These bangs who I’ve named Bev almost ruined my entire career.”

See Cuoco and her eyebrow-raising wig below:

Later in the show, Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo let the wig fly off attached to a set of colourful balloons mimicking Disney film, “Up”:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.