KALEY CUOCO MEETS THE QUANTS: How Advertisers Rank Stars For Endorsements

Advertisers ought to rush to sign Aziz Anzari, Scott Caan and Kaley Cuoco as endorsers, according to a new ranking of celebrities by market research firm E-Poll, whose data is used when companies decide who to select for ad campaigns.Unfortunately the same data indicates that Target, Red Bull and Stride ought to drop snowboarder Shaun White from their advertising, and other companies should stay away from director Tyler Perry.



Every year, E-Poll combs its database of 6,500 celebrity names and ranks them for appeal, cuteness, talent, intelligence, influence, classiness and other attributes of interest to advertisers. The rankings are based on a weekly online survey of 1,100 consumers. The process is an attempt to bring some quantitative thinking to advertisers’ decisions about endorsement deals.

America’s most beloved celebrity remains Betty White, who was top of the list in 2010, too. Sandra Bullock kept her spot at No. 2. Both those actresses are so popular that using them in a commercial would probably be prohibitively expensive, so advertisers also look at the celebs who are gaining fastest in popularity and those who have just popped into the national consciousness.

Parks and Rec‘s Anzari, Hawaii Five-0‘s Caan, and Big Bang Theory‘s Cuoco were the biggest gainers in popularity last year, E-Poll says.

To track newcomers, E-Poll looks at the biggest gainers among celebrities with less than 15 per cent total awareness. Supermodel Miranda Kerr, funny character actor John Michael Higgins (seen here in 2007’s Fired Up!) and iCarly‘s Jennette McCurdy all fall into that category.But it’s bad news for those on E-Poll’s list of biggest decliners—these are the boldface names that America is sick of hearing about. Tyler Perry, Shaun White, Nicholas Cage and Paula Deen top that list. The year before Mel Gibson was No. 1 among decliners.

