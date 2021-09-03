Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook are splitting after 3 years of marriage: ‘There is no anger or animosity’

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

“The Flight Attendant” star Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook are splitting up, Cuoco shared in an exclusive with People on Friday.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” Cuoco and Cook, an equestrian trainer, told People in a joint statement.

The couple noted they will be keeping the end of their relationship private, but wanted to “be forthcoming in our truth together.”

The pair started dating in 2016 and got engaged the next year. In June 2018, the two were married in a small ceremony in San Diego, CA.

The two recently celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary, with Cook writing in an Instagram post, “I am just as amazed it’s been been three years, feel like just a flash. I love you so much and I can’t wait for a million more years!!”

A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook)

Cuoco also shared a post, reminiscing about the daay the two met in 2016.

“Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary!!!” Cuoco wrote.

A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

Together, Cuoco and Cook had a menagerie of pets ranging from rabbits to 25 horses and “a large pack of dogs.” Cuoco told Variety she was worried to say the exact amount in case it was “an illegal amount.”

The two recently adopted a nine-year-old Mastiff, Larry, in July.

A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

Cuoco was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting. The two were married for 21 months.

“The Flight Attendant” staar is currently nominated for her first Emmy for the HBO Max original series. The actress is best known for her role on CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory.” Despite playing Penny on the hit comedy for 12 seasons, Cuoco never received a nod.

Cuoco recently wrapped filming a rom-com, “Meet Cute,” with Pete Davidson.

“What an experience! Loved every single human involved with this special little gem of a of film,” Cuoco shared on Instagram along with a photo of herself and Davidson. “Would do it over and over and over again.”

A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)