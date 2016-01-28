This 28-year-old lawyer quit her job to make kale popsicles



Forget green juice, EatPops‘ fruit and veggie-packed popsicles are the next health trend.

Sophie Milrom, 28, thought of the idea while in law school, when she was too busy studying to grab fresh food. Six months later, she had manufactured a full line of ice pops, and was just named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 for “redefining food and drink.”

