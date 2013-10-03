Happy National Kale Day! Learn How To Make Crispy Kale Chips At Home

It’s National Kale Day, a time to celebrate the leafy green vegetable that health nuts and amateur chefs have been going bonkers about.
Kale is a “superfood,” and part of the cabbage, Brussels sprouts and collard greens family.
From kale salads to kale smoothies, there are a variety of ways to incorporate kale in your diet, and companies are catching on by marketing baked kale as a popular, healthy alternative to the ubiquitous American classic, the potato chip.
Unfortunately, a 4 oz. box of prepared kale chips costs $US6.99 on average.
We put a simple recipe for baked kale to the test, and made crispy kale chips for less than half the price of the commercial ones. Buy a bunch of kale for $US2-$2.50, and follow the instructions below:
Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis
