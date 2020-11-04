Influencer and former 'Dance Mums' star Kalani Hilliker faces backlash for Trump endorsement

Dana Pleasant/Getty Images for boohoo.com; Taylor Hill/Getty Images Kalani Hilliker attends boohoo x All That Glitters Launch Party on November 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California; President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on November 2, 2020 in Avoca, Pennsylvania.

Kalani Hilliker, an influencer and former “Dance Mums” star, expressed support for President Donald Trump on Instagram and Twitter.

The 20-year-old appeared to post footage from Trump’s final campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in an Instagram story.

Some followers, including actress Skai Jackson and Hilliker’s “Dance Mums” co-star Nia Sioux, criticised Hilliker’s posts.

In an Instagram story on Monday, Hilliker, 20, told her 6.1 million followers that “everyone has the freedrom to express their own opinions” and that “we need to all come together as americans [sic] and respect one another.” In a subsequent story, Hilliker showed footage that appeared to be from Trump’s final campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

@kalanihilliker/Instagram Hilliker posted footage on Monday night of what appeared to be a Trump rally.

On Twitter, she used the “Trump202020” hashtag, indicating support for the incumbent president. “No matter who you’re voting for use your voice and vote,” Hilliker said in a tweet. “It’s your right.”

No matter who you’re voting for use your voice and vote!!! It’s your right!!! ♥️???????? #Trump202020 — Kalani Hilliker (@KalaniHilliker) November 3, 2020

In response to the tweet, some followers made “Dance Mums” jokes, writing that other subjects of the Lifetime reality series deserved dance solos on the show over her. “EVERYONE SAY IT WITH ME, MADDIE DESERVED ALL THE SOLOS,” said one user, referring to Maddie Ziegler, one of the most famous girls from the series.

While Ziegler, 18, has not explicitly voiced support for former Vice President Joe Biden, she has also encouraged her followers to vote and interviewed Biden’s granddaughter, Finnegan Biden,in an Instagram post.

Nia Sioux, who also starred on “Dance Mums,” said in an Instagram story on Tuesday afternoon that while everyone should respect one another, “it’s so hard to respect a president who doesn’t respect me, or women, or minorities, or the LGBTQ community.” Sioux, who is Black, added: “I’m all for respecting people but at a certain point when someone can’t even denounce white supremacy how can you have respect for that person?”

Screenshots of Hilliker’s Instagram stories and tweet made it onto @tiktokroom Instagram page, which tracks drama within the world of TikTok creators and other social-media influencers. Comments from followers calling Hilliker’s support for Trump “embarrassing” got thousands of likes.

Actress Skai Jackson, 18, commented on one of the posts about Hilliker’s stories, writing, “Why the picture of Donald?”

A representative for Hilliker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

