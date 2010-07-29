Time To Start Paying Attention To The Biggest Midwestern Oil Spill Ever

This is happening in Michigan

We’re so jaded by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, no one paid much attention to last week’s spill in China and this week’s spill in Michigan.But the amount of oil spilled in the Kalamazoo River is not small: 1 million gallons of crude — the biggest spill ever in the Midwest. And it’s heading fast for a “tragedy of historic proportions” if the oil reaches Lake Michigan, says Governor Jennifer Granholm.



Here’s what you’ve missed, via NYT:

More than 800,000 gallons of oil spilled Monday into the Kalamazoo River, a major waterway that flows into Lake Michigan, about 60 miles away. The leak came from a 30-inch pipeline that carries millions of gallons of oil each day from Griffith, Ind., to Sarnia, Ontario.

Response crews worked Wednesday to contain the oil spill, which had already reached at least 35 miles of the river and left fish and birds coated in oil.

Enbridge Energy Partners, the owner of the pipeline, said the cause of the leak was being investigated. Patrick Daniel, the chief executive of Enbridge, said he did not think the oil would reach the Great Lakes.

No one wants to see nausea-inducing photos of oil contamination in the Great Lakes.

