Depressing Photos Of The Oil Spill Disaster In MICHIGAN

Something about seeing black oil rush down a pastoral American river really tugs at the heartstrings. Let’s hope it doesn’t reach Lake Michigan.



Clearly there has been a rising number of oil spills in the news. This suggests spills and leaks may have gone unreported for years.

A sign is posted by the Kalamazoo river July 27, 2010 warning people not to use the Kalamazoo river after a leaking pipeline spilled about 840,000 gallons of oil into a creek leading to the Kalamazoo River according to estimates from Enbridge Energy Partners, the company taking responsibility for the spill. The leak on July 26, 2010 resulted from a pipeline malfunction that was still under investigation. Photo by Rebecca Cook/Greenpeace With permission from Greenpeace. Dead, oil-covered muscrat An oil covered muscrat lies dead along the side of the Kalamazoo river after a oil pipeline leak spilled almost 840,000 gallons of oil into a creek leading to the Kalamazoo River according to estimates from Enbridge Energy Partners, the company taking responsibility for the spill. The leak on July 26, 2010 resulted from a pipeline malfunction that was still under investigation. Photo by Rebecca Cook/Greenpeace With permission from Greenpeace. Oil rapids Clean up workers work to skim oil from the surface of the water at the Ceresco Dam at the Kalamazoo river. Photo by Rebecca Cook/Greenpeace With permission from Greenpeace. Containment booms A yellow containment boom was stretched across the Kalamazoo river by clean up workers. Photo by Rebecca Cook/Greenpeace With permission from Greenpeace. Can boom contain the oil? A yellow containment boom was stretched across the Kalamazoo river by clean up workers. Photo by Rebecca Cook/Greenpeace With permission from Greenpeace. Some oil gets by the boom Photo by Rebecca Cook/Greenpeace With permission from Greenpeace. Local residents are disgusted Local residents watch from an overpass as yellow berms catch the oil from the Kalamazoo river. Photo by Rebecca Cook/Greenpeace With permission from Greenpeace. A cleanup worker and local resident watch a pipe skim oil from the surface of the river into a tanker truck from the Kalamazoo river. Photo by Rebecca Cook/Greenpeace With permission from Greenpeace. More oil rapids A cleanup worker works to skim oil from the surface of the river at the Ceresco Dam from the Kalamazoo river. Photo by Rebecca Cook/Greenpeace With permission from Greenpeace. A pipe skims oil A pipe skims oil from the surface of the river into a tanker truck from the Kalamazoo river. Photo by Rebecca Cook/Greenpeace With permission from Greenpeace. Another pipe sucks up oil A pipe skims oil from the surface of the river into a tanker truck from the Kalamazoo river. Photo by Rebecca Cook/Greenpeace With permission from Greenpeace. Siphoning oil into a truck A cleanup worker watches a pipe skim oil from the surface of the river into a tanker truck from the Kalamazoo river. Photo by Rebecca Cook/Greenpeace With permission from Greenpeace. Not good for swimming Clean up workers work to skim oil from the surface of the water at the Ceresco Dam at the Kalamazoo river. Photo by Rebecca Cook/Greenpeace With permission from Greenpeace. Headed for the Great Lakes Clean up workers work to skim oil from the surface of the water at the Ceresco Dam at the Kalamazoo river. Photo by Rebecca Cook/Greenpeace With permission from Greenpeace. Don't miss... Shocking Pictures Of The New Chinese Oil Spill

