Depressing Photos Of The Oil Spill Disaster In MICHIGAN

Something about seeing black oil rush down a pastoral American river really tugs at the heartstrings. Let’s hope it doesn’t reach Lake Michigan.
Clearly there has been a rising number of oil spills in the news. This suggests spills and leaks may have gone unreported for years.
A sign is posted by the Kalamazoo river July 27, 2010 warning people not to use the Kalamazoo river after a leaking pipeline spilled about 840,000 gallons of oil into a creek leading to the Kalamazoo River according to estimates from Enbridge Energy Partners, the company taking responsibility for the spill. The leak on July 26, 2010 resulted from a pipeline malfunction that was still under investigation. Photo by Rebecca Cook/Greenpeace
With permission from Greenpeace.
An oil covered muscrat lies dead along the side of the Kalamazoo river after a oil pipeline leak spilled almost 840,000 gallons of oil into a creek leading to the Kalamazoo River according to estimates from Enbridge Energy Partners, the company taking responsibility for the spill. The leak on July 26, 2010 resulted from a pipeline malfunction that was still under investigation. Photo by Rebecca Cook/Greenpeace
Clean up workers work to skim oil from the surface of the water at the Ceresco Dam at the Kalamazoo river after a oil pipeline leak spilled almost 840,000 gallons of oil into a creek leading to the Kalamazoo River according to estimates from Enbridge Energy Partners, the company taking responsibility for the spill. The leak on July 26, 2010 resulted from a pipeline malfunction that was still under investigation. Photo by Rebecca Cook/Greenpeace
A yellow containment boom was stretched across the Kalamazoo river by clean up workers after a oil pipeline leak spilled almost 840,000 gallons of oil into a creek leading to the Kalamazoo River according to estimates from Enbridge Energy Partners, the company taking responsibility for the spill. The leak on July 26, 2010 resulted from a pipeline malfunction that was still under investigation. Photo by Rebecca Cook/Greenpeace
Local residents watch from an overpass as yellow berms catch the oil from the Kalamazoo river after a oil pipeline leak spilled almost 840,000 gallons of oil into a creek leading to the Kalamazoo River according to estimates from Enbridge Energy Partners, the company taking responsibility for the spill. The leak on July 26, 2010 resulted from a pipeline malfunction that was still under investigation. Photo by Rebecca Cook/Greenpeace
A cleanup worker and local resident watch a pipe skim oil from the surface of the river into a tanker truck from the Kalamazoo river after a oil pipeline leak spilled almost 840,000 gallons of oil into a creek leading to the Kalamazoo River according to estimates from Enbridge Energy Partners, the company taking responsibility for the spill. The leak on July 26, 2010 resulted from a pipeline malfunction that was still under investigation. Photo by Rebecca Cook/Greenpeace
A cleanup worker works to skim oil from the surface of the river at the Ceresco Dam from the Kalamazoo river after a oil pipeline leak spilled almost 840,000 gallons of oil into a creek leading to the Kalamazoo River according to estimates from Enbridge Energy Partners, the company taking responsibility for the spill. The leak on July 26, 2010 resulted from a pipeline malfunction that was still under investigation. Photo by Rebecca Cook/Greenpeace
A pipe skims oil from the surface of the river into a tanker truck from the Kalamazoo river after a oil pipeline leak spilled almost 840,000 gallons of oil into a creek leading to the Kalamazoo River according to estimates from Enbridge Energy Partners, the company taking responsibility for the spill. The leak on July 26, 2010 resulted from a pipeline malfunction that was still under investigation. Photo by Rebecca Cook/Greenpeace
A cleanup worker watches a pipe skim oil from the surface of the river into a tanker truck from the Kalamazoo river after a oil pipeline leak spilled almost 840,000 gallons of oil into a creek leading to the Kalamazoo River according to estimates from Enbridge Energy Partners, the company taking responsibility for the spill. The leak on July 26, 2010 resulted from a pipeline malfunction that was still under investigation. Photo by Rebecca Cook/Greenpeace
