Kal Penn recently shared some old, cringe-worthy scripts on Twitter from his early acting days. Quite a few of these roles were stereotypes that encouraged him to use an “authentic” accent, which, according to Penn, usually meant sounding like Apu from “The Simpsons.”

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.