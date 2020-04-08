I slept in a glass igloo in Finnish Lapland surrounded by snow, and although it was magical, it wasn't what I expected

Rachel Hosie/Insider Staying in a Kakslauttanen glass igloo was a once in a lifetime experience.

I spent a night in one of the famous glass igloos at Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort in Finnish Lapland in January.

It was a truly magical experience and I absolutely loved my night there, even though I didn’t see the northern lights.

However, given how expensive it is to stay at Kakslauttanen – a night in a glass igloo can cost €486 ($US530) for one person during peak season – it wasn’t quite up to the standard I’d expect.

The interior decor felt a little dated and the food was distinctly average.

There were lots of great touches though, like bed remotes and aurora alarms inside the igloos.

Whether it’s a villa on stilts in the Maldives or the famous Giraffe Manor in Kenya, many of us have one place in the world that’s our ultimate bucket-list overnight stay.

For some people, that place is Kakslauttanen’s iconic glass igloos in Finnish Lapland.

After spending a few days in Helsinki in January, where I attempted to find out why Finland has consistently been named the happiest country in the world by renting a Finn for a day and asking Finnish people what they think the secret is, I flew up to Ivalo in the Arctic Circle.

Lapland was unlike anywhere I’ve ever seen, and staying in one of the glass igloos was a truly magical experience that I will never forget.

That said, Kakslauttanen wasn’t actually as luxurious as I’d been expecting considering the prices: One night in a glass igloo for one person during peak season costs €486 ($US530) including breakfast and dinner, but I thought the food was pretty average, the interior design was quite dated and not particularly luxurious, and all the activities on offer, such as reindeer and husky safaris, aurora hunting, and snowmobile trips, are wildly expensive too.

It’s still an experience I’ll never forget though.

Despite it being an overcast January day, the view from the plane as we landed in Ivalo was stunning. I was amazed that despite it being -14°F, it didn’t feel that cold because it was so still.

From the tiny airport, I hopped on a shuttle bus that I’d pre-booked with Kakslauttanen to take me to the resort, which is split into two villages: east and west. I was staying in the east village, which was about half an hour’s drive through the most incredible snow-covered countryside from the airport.

After checking in and being given a map of the village, I was told to grab a sled to take my suitcase to my igloo. Sure, I thought. How hard could it be?

Quite hard, as it turned out. Not only was manoeuvring the sled rather challenging, but I also couldn’t work out the map at all. Aside from one person who cross-country skied past me and had no idea where the igloos were, there was no one around to ask for directions.

After a few wrong turns, I found a snowy sign post pointing to the igloos.

Finally, I found them. And they looked stunning.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

The igloos looked particularly beautiful as daylight faded too (which, at that time of year, was around 2.30 p.m.)

Rachel Hosie/Insider

There were three rows of igloos, and I couldn’t actually believe I was really there after seeing endless photos online.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I found my igloo and clambered in through the little Hobbit-style door.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

Pleasingly, it was super cosy and warm inside.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

Despite being on my own, I had an igloo with twin beds as opposed to a double which I was initially a bit miffed about, but then I decided it’s actually better to be by the edge of the igloo for the views. Especially when you draw back the little curtain …

Rachel Hosie/Insider

… which opened the igloo up even more.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

It was truly breathtaking. Even though there were igloos either side of me, it felt like I was truly in the middle of nowhere. Naturally, I had to get a shot for the ‘gram. It’s not every day you’re staying in a glass igloo in Lapland, after all.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

The beds were covered in zebra-print blankets, which struck me as somewhat odd. There were red cushions and a red rug on the floor, which again I found to be slightly odd interior choices (why not embrace the chalet vibe?). I also thought the little curtain was pretty dated style-wise.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

When I sat down on one of the beds and it began to move, I discovered each one has a remote (which I’d sat on) to change the positioning.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

You can raise your back and your legs to create your ideal relaxing or sleeping position, which I thought was pretty sweet.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

Unsurprisingly, there isn’t a great deal of space in the igloos, but there’s wifi, sockets, a little area to pop your things, a kettle with some tea and coffee but no fridge and no milk.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

To the other side of the entrance is the bathroom, which is the only part of the igloo with frosted windows so people can’t see in.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

There’s no shower in the igloos, you have to use the communal ones in the sauna (if you’re staying in one of Kakslauttanen’s chalets you get your own shower and even sauna in some).

Rachel Hosie/Insider

The tap water is not only drinkable, but some of the best you’ll ever taste from a tap.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

There isn’t a great deal of light in the igloo, but that’s OK really because once it’s completely dark, having any light on means you can’t see anything outside.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

As well as the igloos, the east village has various different chalets, a sauna, restaurant, and reception, and it’s beautiful to walk around, as I discovered on an evening wander.

Dinner is served in the restaurant, and you could book in for a sitting at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., or 8 p.m. A set three-course dinner is included in the price — I was disappointed to find you have to pay extra if you want a Lappish meal from the à la carte menu, where reindeer filet cost €39 ($US42) and elk steak was €41($US45).

The setting was charming and romantic though, with candle-lit, rose-topped wooden tables and a real fire.

Drinks-wise, a bottle of wine started at €32 ($US35) and cocktails were from €7.50 ($US8). I stuck with water though. My dinner commenced with a bread basket (the rye was hard and not nice, the potato-y bread was better), and beetroot soup served with a drizzle of olive oil and cream which was flavorsome.

The main course was chicken in a curry sauce with jasmine rice (a bit dry and not particularly exciting but fine) followed by a berry parfait for dessert, which was nice but too cold for my liking.

After dinner and a sauna, I settled into my igloo for the evening. It was an overcast night, but I could see a few stars and the snowy trees still looked magical. Normally I might watch some Netflix or read a book of an evening, but it seemed a waste of the view so I decided to do some yoga and then relax listening to a podcast.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

The igloos are all fitted with aurora alarms that go off if the northern lights appear — I could’ve sworn mine buzzed at around 4.45 a.m. and I excitedly woke up but alas, there was nothing to be seen.

I slept incredibly well, and excitedly set off through the snow to breakfast the next morning in the dark (at 8.30 a.m.). Breakfast buffets are my favourite part of hotel stays, but I was thoroughly disappointed by Kakslauttanen’s. It was distinctly average.

I had some fruit salad with yogurt and granola, then some extremely questionable scrambled eggs (how were they so powdery?) on turkey-topped toast that I doused in olive oil and seasoning to make palatable. At least there were some Finnish specialties like Karelian pastries and blueberry juice though.

After checking out but before leaving, I caught the free shuttle to the west village, which is 5-10 minutes’ drive away and seemed more family-focused — it has Santa’s home, for example.

There’s also a huge glass igloo at the top of a tower. There’s a bar, but it was closed …

… however, the views were astounding.

On the whole, my night in the igloo had been incredible, but Kakslauttanen hadn’t been entirely what I was expecting.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

Yes, the scenery is absolutely stunning, the igloos are incredibly cool, and spending a night in one was a magical and special experience I’ll never forget. I also rated the little touches like the bed remotes, sleds, and aurora alarms.

But the rest of Kakslauttanen wasn’t up to the standard I’d expect given the price of a stay.

When you compare the interiors of the accommodation to the likes of some other Lapland hotels like the Arctic Treehouse Hotel, for example, it feels dated and not as luxurious as it could be. All it would need is a quick spruce.

I was also let down by the food. My dinner was perfectly fine but nothing special, and breakfast was pretty disappointing.

Only spending one night at Kakslauttanen, I was more than happy to spend what little time I had there walking, hitting the sauna, and admiring the views. Those staying longer would probably want to do some of the activities on offer though – so you’d better save those pennies.

All the activities are super expensive: You can do all sorts of cool things like reindeer and husky safaris, snowmobile trips, and aurora hunting, but they were all over €100 ($US108).

Kakslauttanen is an extremely special place, and sleeping in a glass igloo is a once in a lifetime experience, but it felt to me like the hotel is coasting a bit on its Instagrammability and reputation.

For the prices, I’d expect more.

Despite that, it was a privilege to stay at Kakslauttanen and I feel very lucky – I just think a bit of a spruce would go a long way.

