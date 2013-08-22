Gay Florida Teen Sent Back To Jail, Could Get 15 Years In Prison For Sex With Underage Girl

Associated Press In this photo made available by the Hunt family, Kaitlyn Hunt and her father Steve in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday May 20, 2013.

A judge revoked bond Tuesday for Kaitlyn Hunt, who faces felony charges for having sex with a 14-year-old girl on her basketball team when she was 18, The Orlando Sentinel reports.

Judge Robert Pegg made his decision after a detective testified that Hunt had given the younger girl an iPod containing more than 20,000 text messages as well as “explicit” videos and nude pictures, according to CNN.

“She simply can’t be trusted to abide by the court order,” Pegg said of Hunt. Hunt had originally entered into a pre-trial agreement not to contact the younger girl.

During the hearing, Hunt appeared very emotional, using tissues in her handcuffed hands to wipe her eyes, according to CNN. Hunt is charged with lewd and lascivious battery. She and her family acknowledged she had a sexual relationship with the younger girl but maintain the sex was consensual.

Hunt now faces up to 15 years in prison. She previously refused a plea deal from the state’s attorney, The Huffington Post reported. She would have been labelled a sex-offender and placed on two year’s house arrest under the deal.

“This is a situation of two teenagers who happen to be of the same sex involved in a relationship. If this case involved a boy and a girl, there would be no media attention,” Julia Graves, Hunt’s attorney, told HuffPo.

She also pointed out had the incident occurred 108 days earlier — when Hunt was still 17 — the case wouldn’t even exist.

The ACLU released a statement condemning Hunt’s prosecution and noted that sex offenders face a lifelong stigma.

“This is a life sentence for behaviour by teenagers that is all too common, whether they are male or female, gay or straight. High-school relationships may be fleeting, but felony convictions are not,” the statement read.

Hunt originally received national media attention because of a Facebook page supporting her. The profile pictures for the group reads “Stop the Hate and Free Kate.”

In response to Tuesday’s ruling, the Free Kate Facebook page was frozen. Administrators said they received too many comments, both positive and negative, the Sentinel reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.