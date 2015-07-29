'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe accidentally blew the ending to the show mid-season in a snapchat and ABC was livid

ABC Bristowe’s expression when she realised she was the one who accidentally made the Snapchat public.

ABC’s latest “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe, 29, got engaged to contestant and personal trainor Shawn Booth during the show’s season finale on Monday night.

But weeks ago, fans who followed Bristowe on Snapchat already knew Booth was the winner. That’s because the couple accidentally sent a Snapchat to the wrong followers on the mobile application, weeks before the finale aired. The Snapchat showed the couple lying in bed together, with Booth shirtless.

The couple went on Jimmy Kimmel’s show Monday evening after the finale and explained their Snapchat snafu, which had ABC producers livid.

“We were sending snaps to producers,” Booth began.

“Because there’s only a few people that know we’re together, so we get all excited when we’re together to send a snap and be like, ‘Oh my gosh we can send it to a producer!'” Bristowe chimed in.

“I get out of bed, I pick up my phone and go on Twitter and there are like 100 pictures of my stupid face lying in bed with her,” Booth recalls. “I start having a panic attack. I couldn’t even breathe. I’m bent over the bed like, ‘Oh my God what’d I do?’ I thought it was me. She’s yelling at me.”

Bristowe says she called Booth an idiot and began to yell. “I’m like, ‘ You snapped a picture of us?!’

But Booth quickly realised Bristowe was the one who goofed.

“Then he’s looking at his phone and he’s like, ‘You did it!'” Bristowe says. “And we went into full panic mode.”

Jimmy Kimmel recalled the moment the snapchat went out and told Bristowe ABC was “very, very mad” at her. Booth says producers were so angry they picked him up from wherever he and Bristowe were hanging out a half hour later, put him in the car and drove him home.

Here’s the snap that revealed the winner of “The Bachelorette” before the finale aired.

“It’s flattering,” Bristowe joked to Kimmel of the snap. “I mean if we meant to do it it would have looked a lot better than that.”

Here’s the clip from Kimmel’s show.

