Kaiser Permanente suspended nearly 5,000 employees who have not yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine – less than 2% of its workforce

COVID vaccine Reuters

Kaiser Permanente suspended nearly 5,000 employees who have not yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

This accounts for about 2% of the healthcare company’s 240,000 employees.

Anyone who changes their mind has until December 1 to get the vaccine and return to work.

Kaiser Permanente has suspended nearly 5,000 employees who have yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Chris Vanderveen, a reporter for local NBC affiliate KUSA, said in a tweet.

The healthcare company, which previously announced its vaccine mandate would go into effect September 30, placed thousands of employees who remain unvaccinated on unpaid leave effective October 1.

Those impacted have until December 1 to change their mind get the vaccine, ending their unpaid suspension.

Those suspended account for less than 2% of the 240,000 person company.

At the time Kaiser Permanente announced its mandate in early August, less than 78% of its employees were fully vaccinated, KTLA reported. The company has made exceptions for workers who decline to get the COVID-19 vaccine for medical or religious reasons.

“Making vaccination mandatory is the most effective way we can protect our people, our patients and the communities we serve,”CEO Greg A. Adams said in a statement when the policy was announced. “We encourage all health systems and business and industry leaders across the country to play a role in ending the pandemic by doing the same.”