Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard J. Tyson has died unexpectedly at the age of 60

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company Bernard J. Tyson speaks on stage at the ‘Shaping the Future of Health Care: Affordability, innovation and Total Health at the Fast Company Innovation Festival – Day 2 on November 06, 2019 in New York City.

Bernard J. Tyson, chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente, unexpectedly died in his sleep on November 10 at the age of 60, according to the company.

The company called the executive “an outstanding leader, visionary and champion for high-quality, affordable health care for all Americans, Bernard was a tireless advocate for Kaiser Permanente, our members and the communities we serve.”

Tyson was at the company for more than 34 years, has served as CEO since 2013 and assumed the role of chairman in January 2014.

Tyson was at the company for more than 34 years, has served as CEO since 2013 and assumed the role of chairman in January 2014, according to his company bio.

“Bernard was an exceptional colleague, a passionate leader, and an honorable man. We will greatly miss him,” said board member Edward Pei, Chair of the Executive Committee and the Governance, Accountability and Nominating Committee.

Tyson also served on the boards of directors for the American Heart Association and Salesforce, as well as deputy chairman of the Americas for the International Federation of Health Plans and a steward of the World Economic Forum’s Global Challenge on the Future of Health and Healthcare, according to his company bio.

Less than a week before his death, Tyson took an outspoken stance against Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s “Medicare for All” plan, saying on MSNBC that it could force some of his employees out of their job.

The release said that Gregory A. Adams, who previously served as executive vice president and group president, would immediately assume the role of interim chairman and CEO, noting, “The board has full confidence in Greg Adams’ ability to lead Kaiser Permanente through this unexpected transition.”

