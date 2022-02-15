11 times Kaia Gerber looked practically identical to her mom, Cindy Crawford

When Gerber was just 14 years old, the mom-and-daughter duo showed off their resemblance during a TV interview. Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford in 2015. Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

“I try not to let her on camera with me, because it reminds people I really am turning 50,” Crawford joked to host Mario Lopez Though Gerber’s hair was longer, the pair both sported shiny chestnut-brown locks during an interview with “Extra” at Universal Studios Hollywood, California, in November 2015.

The models’ smiles are nearly impossible to tell apart. Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford in 2016. Kevin Winter/Getty Images In June 2016, they attended a Moschino show together in Los Angeles, California. Photos from the event show the mom and daughter’s matching smiles — they also share the same glossy lips.

It’s most apparent how similar Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford look when their hair is styled the same way. Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber attend the Daily Front Row’s Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in 2017. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images The pair looked nearly identical at the Daily Front Row’s Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in 2017.

Gerber said she didn’t begin to notice the similarities between her and her mother until others began to point it out. Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford in 2017. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images “From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom,” Gerber wrote in an essay for Vogue in 2019. “As I get older, it happens even more, and it’s not just a visual thing: It’s everything from our mannerisms to our voices.”

Even with less dramatic makeup, the younger model still looks like her supermodel parent. Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber. Venturelli/Getty Images Sometimes, not even Gerber herself can tell the difference in photos of her and her mom. “It used to be that I didn’t see it at all, but now I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is,” she continued in her Vogue essay.

Even their side profiles look exactly the same. Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber arrive at The Fashion Awards 2018. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images They share the same sharp jawline and dazzling smile, as they showed at The Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London in December 2018.

When the pair wear matching dresses, it’s even harder to tell them apart. Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images At the Daily Front Row’s 4th Annual Fashion Media Awards in New York City in 2016, they also wore their shiny brown hair in the same style.

Despite Cindy Crawford turning 56, she has the same smooth, luminous skin as her daughter. Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Crawford, like her daughter, began modeling at age 16. “One of the things that I did and Kaia certainly has done … is, when you go to work with a photographer or designer, it is like, do your homework,” Crawford told Vogue in 2019. “By the time Kaia has started in the fashion industry, she was pretty well versed.”

Gerber has also taken a few fashion cues from her mother. Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford in 2019. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for A Sense of Home From her casual off-duty-model looks to the black Versace mini dress she wore to her 18th birthday — which was modeled after her mother’s own ’90s look — Gerber often emulates her mother’s effortless style.

Even with bangs, Kaia Gerber is hard to tell apart from her mother. Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford at the 2021 InStyle Awards on November 15, 2021. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images “The biggest compliment is when someone says I act like my mom,” Gerber, who’s pictured with Crawford in 2021, wrote in her essay for Vogue . “Beyond her beauty and obvious appeal, she has always been my hero and my role model because of the way she treats people and the lens that she sees the world through, and that’s something for which I’m beyond grateful.”