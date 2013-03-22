These Water Hammocks Are A Pool Toy For Grown-Ups

This is the Kai Water Hammock from Brookstone.



Why We Love It: Most pool floaties are for kids, but these hammocks are for grown ups who want to laze around in the water. The provide support for your head and legs, while allowing your body to be submerged in pool. It requires minimal inflation too, which means easy storage and use.

The hammocks measure 28” x 58”, with a soft mesh middle. It’s made of Sunbrella marine fabric which resists stains, mould, and mildew.

Where To Buy: Through Brookstone’s website.

Cost: $79.99.

