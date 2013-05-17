Viral YouTube Star 'Kai The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker' Wanted For Murder

A 24-year-old Internet celebrity known as “Kai the Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker” is wanted for allegedly killing a lawyer in New Jersey, prosecutors said Thursday.



The viral Internet star, whose real name is Caleb Lawrence McGillvary, allegedly killed a 73-year-old attorney named Joseph Galfy using “blunt force trauma.”

At a press briefing on Thursday, authorities didn’t say how they came to suspect McGillvary in the slaying. The Union County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey said in a press release that McGillvary is homeless but considers himself “homefree.”

McGillvary’s latest Facebook post on Tuesday suggests he had been drugged, the New Jersey Star-Ledger reported:

“what would you do if you woke up with a groggy head, metallic taste in your mouth, in a strangers house… walked to the mirror and seen … dripping from the side of your face from your mouth, and started wretching, realising that someone had drugged, raped, and (had sex with you)? what would you do?” it reads.

“Kai” gained notoriety this year after he gave a TV interview near Fresno, Calif. about using his hatchet to save the lives of several people from a racist guy who thought he was Jesus.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.